The Defiance County Soil and Water Conservation District, courtesy of donations made by General Motors, is giving out sapling trees to every first grader in Defiance County.
GM has bought 750 trees from a supplier in Michigan to be donated to the students, and the distribution of them commenced last week. Every first-grader at Tinora, Fairview, Hicksville, Ayersville, Defiance and Holy Cross schools will be receiving their very own balsam fir.
Balsam firs, according to Defiance SWCD educator Wendy Baker, are easy to maintain and very hardy in cold temperatures.
Baker is serving as the deliverer of the saplings to each school. On top of gifting the trees, she has also tailored an educational presentation for the students. She has created this program based around the book “BE A TREE” by Maria Gianferrari. It was suggested to her by Defiance librarian, Rebekah DeVeaux, of the children’s department.
“I’d already done maple trees and apple trees, and I needed one that could be included for coniferous trees as well. The book is based on the idea of how people and trees have a lot in common. We both have body parts to help us stand tall and transport needed nutrients throughout our body. People and trees don’t like to be overcrowded, but also don’t like to be solitary. Trees also communicate with each other through their roots. The lesson helped them to identify trees as not only living things, but possibly having other needs that are more personal like conversation and kinship,” Baker explained.
The educator has been at the Defiance soil and water office since June, and it was she that encouraged GM to take the initiative and donate the trees. According to her, this type of outreach is done in other counties like Paulding and in the past, Defiance as well under the instruction of previous SWCD Educator Bill Grimes.
Tree giveaways were something that Baker grew up around and the recipients of them can be found all over the community.
She knows many that have received “soil and water giveaway trees” when young that are to do this day, thriving in their parents’ yard. The trees become a long-lasting symbol of sentimentality.
She told the story of one mother who planted her son’s tree in front of her house. When she had to move away 12 years later, the mother was sad she had to leave the tree and told the new tenants of its history and importance to her in hopes they would become its new stewards.
“When people make a relationship and become the caregivers of something in nature, their mindset becomes one of protection and nurturing. Even after it no longer needs their care, they will still appreciate and identify with it as something that they invested in and love. It has great value to them,” Baker relayed.
She hopes in presenting these trees with the first-graders, they too can start to look at trees as living things in deserving of care and increase their environmental awareness. In an effort to further this connection, the children are given adoption certificates, much like one would if they were to adopt a dog from a shelter.
Baker also calls the saplings “toddlers” in order to convey to the students that the trees are young and need nurtured, much like a child.
“Defiance is a Tree City USA and has so many parks and public recreation opportunities. Our agriculture community has been leading the way in adopting new conservation practices that contribute to better water quality and erosion control. Influencing the next generation to be environmentally aware from a young age will ensure this trend continues,” Baker stated.
She plans to hold a tree giveaway for first-graders each year.
In having the same grade band receive it each year, she hopes to make the event special for kids in that grade and give each of them a way to remember the starting point of their tree.
“I hope that businesses like GM will see the value in it and continue to partner with soil and water to make sure it goes on,” she said.
