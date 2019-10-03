• Henry County
Donation:
Brad Hibbard of The Honey Blossom Orchard in Napoleon and John Jacobs of John Jacobs and Son LLC recently donated $500 to the Henry County Humane Society. The funds were raised at the orchard Sunday during an event that offered guests the opportunity to have their photo taken in a field of sunflowers grown by Jacobs, an organic farmer.
