The Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce announced this week that, as a member of the American Express Neighborhood Champion Program, it will be co-hosting an event with the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) Nov. 25-Dec. 11 as part of the #ShopDefi Holiday Passport Program.
Created by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday celebrates the impact small businesses have on communities across the country.
This year, the chamber and DDVB are planning a proper “shop small” event for shoppers. This event aims to make shopping local fun and rewarding.
During this time, those who visit a participating business will receive a #ShopDefi Holiday Passport. Participants will receive one stamp per business, and there is no purchase necessary.
After visiting 20 of the 43 participating businesses, passports can be turned in to the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce or the DDVB, both located at 325 Clinton St. in Defiance. Passports must be turned in before 4 p.m. Dec. 11 and on the following day, three passports will be drawn to win prizes, including gift cards, certificates and items from local small businesses.
A list of participating businesses can be found on the Facebook event page, “ShopDefi Passport.”
Merchants and consumers can learn more about Small Business Saturday and how to get involved by visiting defiancechamber.com or visitdefianceohio.com.
