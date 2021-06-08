EVANSPORT — The 186th anniversary of the founding of the village of Evansport will be celebrated Saturday starting at noon during an event titled, “Celebrating Farms, Family and Friends.”
The village was founded in 1835 along the banks of the Tiffin River, and is currently home to about 200 residents and several small businesses. The celebration of the 185th anniversary was delayed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A committee from the Evansport Fox Club will host the celebration.
A parade starts at noon Saturday on Main Street through the village, with long-time resident and Evansport Fox Hunters Club members Ray Brown serving as parade marshal. The event will feature games and vendors throughout the day, as well as live music performed by the Joe Vasquez Band at the Fox Club Porch, from 7-11 p.m. Food, drinks and beer will be available.
For more information on the celebration, contact Kevin Mack at 419-551-1724.
