EVANSPORT — The Evansport playground was recently expanded to include a new structure for youth ages 2-12. The equipment was purchased from Playworld Midstates Recreation of Pataskala, with the Evansport community, church and township trustees joining together to build the playground expansion.
All ages helped in the extensive outreach for the children and recreation area addition in the village of 70 residents.
Children and adults pursued the mission to raise funds by hosting several activities, including: lemonade stands, bake sales, a golf-cart rally, a 5K Nightcrawler Run, a chicken barbecue, raffles, card-club winnings, percentage of sales from Schwann’s and Subway, a jewelry party, a music fest and Easter Bunny party.
Memorial donations, percentage of ice cream social and vacation Bible school mission, anonymous donations and the Defiance Area Foundation also provided funds toward the project.
The large church grounds area with a shelter house provides a common recreation site in the village for children and families to gather. Plans are for future playground equipment as funds come available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.