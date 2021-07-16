Wishing to do something nice for animals, several Evansport kids banded together recently to raise more than $500 for the Fort Defiance Humane Society and a church.
Madison Nunn wanted to do something nice for animals, so she decided to set up a lemonade stand during Evansport's recent community day on June 12 to celebrate the town's founding.
With the help of some friends and her mother, Heidi Nunn, the effort was a success with the girls raising more than $500, according to Heidi. She said $100 was donated to a church; the remainder went to the humane society.
Approximately $300 in supplies — purchased with some of the money — was dropped off Monday by Heidi Nunn, her kids and some friends at the Justin F. Coressel Animal Shelter that the humane society operates on Ohio 15 northwest of Defiance. They also presented a card to the humane society containing a $150 cash donation.
Humane society officials were very appreciative of the donation and the effort to buy the supplies as well.
"It was so nice to see that coming from little kids," said Lisa Weaner, executive director of the animal shelter. "That's just straight from the heart and the love of animals. It's just nice to see and just shows the amount of power and support that we have in our community to raise money like that and do good things."
Humane/Animal Care Director Stacie Fedderke offered complimentary comments as well, and noted that "those are the kids that we need because they come here and then they volunteer, and they're a future for our animals too."
"It's neat, it's really neat because those are the things I did when I was a kid," Fedderke added. "I always wanted to be a part of the humane society. So, hopefully in a few years these kids will be sitting here too."
Many of the humane society's supplies are donated by businesses, and in fact the vast majority of the animal shelter's budget is funded privately.
"The community's really good about bringing in donations if we need it," said Fedderke.
