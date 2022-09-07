Grappling with an issue that continues to resurface without a remedy, Defiance City Council again entertained discussion about feral cats when it met Tuesday evening.
The topic was one of several handled by council on a night when an economic development update and action on three ordinances (see related story) were on the agenda as well as ongoing preparations for the city's bicentennial observations next year (see related story).
At-large Councilman Joe Eureste kicked off the cat discussion when he asked Mayor Mike McCann where feral felines can be taken.
In recent discussions a program was proposed by the Fort Defiance Humane Society — at some cost — to trap, neuter and release wild cats back into the place they came from. But no program with the city emerged from this proposal.
Noting his respect for Fort Defiance Humane Society leaders, McCann disagreed with this approach, saying "that makes no sense to me." Instead, he mentioned the possibility of an approach that no one has mentioned in recent discussions — reintroducing euthanasia, a method that had been used routinely in the past.
In fact, the humane society describes the facility it operates on Ohio 15 northwest of Defiance as a "no-kill" animal shelter.
"I don't know how many times we've discussed this here, but every time we do people come to me and say, 'euthanasia Mike,' ... that's what we used to do," he explained. "Apparently that was successful, I don't know, I didn't hold a position in City Hall when that was going on. ... Don't get me wrong, I don't like killing things, but a lot of people have suggested that we go back to that."
The animal shelter generally does not take cats due to space restrictions, although some are cared for there.
McCann said he wants to know "what level of tolerance" council has for euthanasia "because that has to be one of the first questions. If it's absolutely not, we don't support that idea, then we have to go to plan B which is going to be much more expensive."
He mentioned the possibility of hiring an animal control officer with the accompanying costs possibly exceeding six figures.
Eureste suggested the idea of budgeting funds to deal with feral cats, but first wants the city to determine related costs and "whether we can afford it."
McCann responded that his administration has discussed the possibility of making a contribution to the humane society to help the agency deal with additional cats (and spay/neuter options).
At-large Councilman Josh Mast opined that if "there's a big outcry against euthanasia that somebody on a volunteer basis is going to have to step up to help."
Eureste called euthanasia a "last choice," and said he doesn't support that option.
In the end, council and the administration left the discussion open. And council's longest-serving member — Ward 4 Councilman Chris Engel — noted that the topic has been discussed for years.
He said some people feed stray cats, then don't do much else and "then they just keep coming and coming and coming and coming. And that's why I think the neighborhoods have a lot of stray cats that come in ... . I don't know what we can do about it. We've talked about this thing for 18 years."
At-large Councilman Jill Krutsch suggested looking further into spay and neuter costs, but McCann said veterinarians weren't taking any new customers the last time he checked. She suggested finding some retired vets, but McCann doubted whether any are available.
