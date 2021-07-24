Eureste seeks fifth term on Defiance City Council
Joe Eureste has filed his petitions for election seeking a fifth term, for one of three (non-partisan) at-large council seats on Defiance City council.
Eureste was first elected to city council in 2002, after serving two terms as a non-paid member of the Defiance City Board of Education, starting with his first term in 1994. He was elected board president in 1996.
Eureste said the reason he decided to run for a fifth term was because he still believes in public service.
“The reason I am running for a fifth term is because I still believe and enjoy serving our community as a public servant and volunteer,” he stated. “As a public servant, I feel an elected representative should be receptive and responsive to the needs of the people they serve and make good decisions on behalf of their community.”
Eureste said there are four topics of interest he wants to continue pursuing if re-elected.
“If elected I feel we should focus our support and continue to collaborate with community groups, such as the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation, to improve our business climate,” he commented. “This is important because business growth will help our tax base and help Defiance grow.
Another interest Eureste wants to pursue is promoting adequate housing for the community.
“I feel we need to pursue every available avenue of interest for new housing additions,” he remarked.
Eureste also wants to pursue adequate funding for street maintenance, noting that “traditionally we appropriate under $400,000 for our yearly street improvements. It has been recommended to city council, that in order to keep pace with our street upkeep we should be spending over $800,000 per year. Also, our street upkeep is close to 15 years behind.”
The last interest Eureste wants to pursue is seeking support for a master sidewalk plan.
“I have brought this up before for discussion in our streets and sidewalk committee,” he stated. “I feel sidewalks are the stepping stones to our community and they should be repaired, replaced or included for safe travel and connectivity.”
Eureste is a 1972 graduate of Defiance High School and attended Defiance, Adrian and Northwest State Community colleges. He has worked for the General Motors Corporation, in Defiance, since he graduated from high school and functions as a UAW/GM benefits plans representative.
Eureste has served on the board of trustees for the Defiance Area YMCA, United Way of Defiance County, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, Defiance Community Cultural Council and the Women and Family Services. Other organizations include Defiance 2000 mentoring program, Junior Achievement of Northwest Ohio Ohio, past president of the Defiance Athletic Boosters and head coach of Defiance Junior High seventh grade football.
He and his wife, Jennifer, have two sons, Barney Eureste and Jason May.
