Estate planning:

Estate Planning with LLC’s will be held via ZOOM at 6 p.m. Jan. 20. For login information go to mypcdl.org, call or email Pat 419-523-3747, ext 210, or pmeyer@seolibraries.org. Take advantage of an opportunity with the Putnam County District Library, and acquire information, with Joseph Schroeder, attorney at Schroeder, Blankemeyer and Clinton, LLC. All are welcome for this free program.

