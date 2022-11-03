With five candidates for three Ohio Supreme Court seats visiting Defiance Tuesday, voters may be a little more curious about the race this fall and the court generally.
Incumbent justices Pat Fischer and Pat DeWine on the Republican side visited Monchos Lounge late morning Tuesday. And Justice Jennifer Brunner and the Democratic Party challengers to Fischer and DeWine — Terri Jamison and Marilyn Zayas, respectively — stopped at the party’s headquarters in downtown Defiance early Tuesday afternoon. (See related stories this page for details about their visits.)
Here are some essentials of the campaign and the seven-member court:
• Brunner and another sitting justice, Sharon Kennedy, a Republican, are the candidates for the court’s chief justice position being vacated by Maureen O’Connor, a Republican, who is retiring at year’s end. Brunner and Kennedy are each in the second year of six-year terms as fellow justices, so the loser on Tuesday will retain her seat as a justice, at least through 2026, subject to their re-election plans and voter choices in the 2026 election.
• Ohio’s governor will appoint a successor to the supreme court to replace either Brunner or Kennedy, depending upon who wins their race on Tuesday.
• Fischer and DeWine are both serving the last year of six-year terms, having been elected in 2016.
• four other Ohio Supreme Court seats are not on the ballot this fall. This includes the justice seats held by Brunner and Kennedy as well as those held by Michael Donnelly and Melody Stewart, both Democrats. While the seats held by Kennedy and Brunner are up for election in 2026, those held by Donnelly and Stewart will be on the ballot in 2024.
• the Ohio Supreme Court sits at the Thomas J. Moyer Judicial Center in downtown Columbus, named for former Chief Justice Thomas J. Moyer. He served as the chief justice from 1987-2010, when he died just months before his retirement at the end of 2010.
• the court’s docket is mainly filled with cases it votes to consider from Ohio’s 12 appeals courts. Area counties are served by the 3rd District Court of Appeals in Lima and the 6th District Court of Appeals in Toledo.
