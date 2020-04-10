While many people are doing their part, staying home and self distancing during Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order, there are plenty of essential employees that continue to be out doing their jobs, including postal workers.
According to the U.S. Post Office, which provided the same information to its local post offices, USPS is committed to delivering the public’s mail and packages throughout the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are proud of our role in providing an essential service to every community,” stated the press release. “The one constant throughout this crisis has been our commitment to fulfilling the vital mission of the postal service.”
USPS issued the following information and requests:
• In order to keep customers and postal employees safe, the public is asked to maintain a safe distance at all times. The Centers for Disease Control recommends keeping a distance of six feet or more between other individuals. Allow a safe distance between you and your letter carrier or post office clerk while they are performing their duties.
• Remember anything without postage and not related to USPS business should not be placed in mailboxes.
• It is important to note the CDC, the World Health Organization and the U.S. Surgeon General have all said there is very low risk that this virus is being spread through mail.
The USPS’ mission to bind the nation together is achieved through the efforts of its employees.
“The outpouring of support you have shown has had a great impact on everyone at the postal service,” stated the release. “Knowing how much you care means everything to us.”
