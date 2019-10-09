eSports is happening at Four County Career Center with 28 students on the eSports varsity and junior varsity teams. These students had to try out for a spot on these teams, are required to maintain their GPA and attend regular after school practices to stay a member. This is the first year that eSports is available to students at the career center. eSports involves organized, coached and competitive online video gaming aimed at building largely the same qualities as physical sports at the youth level — teamwork, communication, hard work, strategy and perseverance. Students are currently competing in the fall eSports matches of League of Legends, Overwatch and Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Students compete against one of the 100 teams in Ohio on a weekly basis. Coaches for the teams are I.T. academy computer programming and game design instructor, Matt Geiger; and computer networking and cybersecurity instructor, Tim Ricketts. Shown during one of the matches are Ethan Whaley (left), Archbold; Hunter Gault (center), Wauseon; and Jacob Parento, Liberty Center.
