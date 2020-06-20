• Region

ESC to meet:

Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center's Board of Education meeting is slated for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Due to the state of emergency declared by Gov. Mike DeWine and out of concern for public health, there will be no physical access to attend the meeting. Additionally, public participation has been suspended during this time.

The meeting will be conducted via telephone conference, Zoom video and face to face. If interested in accessing the meeting, contact Chad Rex at 513-760-1073 or Crex@nwoesc.org and provide one's name and address.

