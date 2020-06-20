• Region
ESC to meet:
Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center's Board of Education meeting is slated for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Due to the state of emergency declared by Gov. Mike DeWine and out of concern for public health, there will be no physical access to attend the meeting. Additionally, public participation has been suspended during this time.
The meeting will be conducted via telephone conference, Zoom video and face to face. If interested in accessing the meeting, contact Chad Rex at 513-760-1073 or Crex@nwoesc.org and provide one's name and address.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.