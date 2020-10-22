• Region

Meeting notice:

The Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Board of Education meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27 Due to the state of emergency declared by Gov. Mike DeWine and out of concern for public health, there will be no physical access to attend the meeting. Additionally public participation has been suspended during this time.

The meeting will be conducted via telephone conference, Zoom video and face to face. If anyone is interested in accessing the meeting, contact Chad Rex at 513-760-1073 or Crex@nwoesc.org. You will need to provide your name and address.

