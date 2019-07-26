ARCHBOLD — The Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board met recently, hearing updates from the superintendent and handling personnel matters.
Superintendent Kerri Gearhart shared that people are needed to fill anticipated board vacancies in district 3 (Fulton County) and district 9 (Williams County). There may still be time for interested candidates to file with the board of elections for the upcoming November general election.
Administrative searches across the area wrapped up recently, she noted. In addition, upcoming events and agendas were shared including the administrators’ conference, driver training, new staff orientation and a fall staff meeting.
“Beginning in 2019, Senate Bill 226 provides for a permanent sales tax holiday on the first Friday, Saturday and Sunday of August each year,” stated Gearhart. “The exemption applies per item, not total transaction, and works for purchases made via phone or online. This year, the dates are Aug. 2 through Aug. 4 at 11:59 p.m.”
During the holiday, the following items are exempt from sales and use tax: clothing priced at $75 per item or less; school supplies priced at $20 per item or less; and school instructional material priced at $20 per item or less.
Director of technology Chad Rex provided updates on the conference room project that is now complete. The projectors and projection screens are installed and exceeding expectations.
Rex also shared that the BWC School Safety and Security Grant application has been submitted, the transition to the new LPDC licensing software is complete and various hardware updates and improvements are underway.
In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignations of Elizabeth Fitzenreiter, intervention specialist; Amy Kramer, special education supervisor; Josefina Martinez, OMEC migrant recruiter; Alison Morrow, school psychologist; Stephanie Schmucker, assistant financial officer; and Susan Smith, paraprofessional.
A job offer was rescinded for Heather Westrick, effective July 8.
Approved were certified administrative, classified limited and classified limited summer enrichment contracts. Also approved were 21st Century teachers, program assistants and a site coordinator, as well as substitute staffers.
Donations included: $4,000 from Spectrum Eye Care to the Migrant Health Care Fund; $1,000 from Findlay First Presbyterian Church to the Migrant Health Care Fund; $782.73 from Maumee Valley Presbytery to the Migrant Health Care Fund; and $300 from Northstar BlueScope Steel for Delta Preschool.
In other business, the board:
• okayed Charles Lero as a certified water operator for the 2019-20 school year.
• approved Gearhart as the designee in place of the CFO/treasurer, to sign the treasurer’s contracts, salary notices, and other employment documentation as required.
• okayed numerous handbooks.
• learned biometric screening dates and locations have been scheduled for any staff and their spouses, regardless of whether they take medical benefits through the ESC. The screenings are comprehensive and the results are completely confidential. Dates are Oct. 10 (ESC), Oct. 11 (IEC) and Oct. 12 (ESC).
• appointed Brian Baker as the delegate and Ron Crawford as the alternate delegate to the Ohio School Board Association 2019 Capital Conference business meeting.
