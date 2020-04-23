• Region

ESC to meet:

The Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Board of Education meeting is set for 6 p.m. April 29. Due to the state of emergency declared by Gov. Mike DeWine and out of concern for public health, there will be no physical access to attend the meeting.

The meeting will be conducted via telephone conference and Zoom video. Anyone interested in participating in the meeting should contact Chad Rex at 513-760-1073 or Crex@nwoesc.org for access. Participants will need to also provide their name and address.

