ARCHBOLD — Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center’s governing board held its organizational and regular meeting on Tuesday.
Superintendent Kerri Weir reported the public water system at the Independence Education Center (IEC) has been selected for PFAS testing. This is part of a 2020 statewide initiative through the Ohio EPA to better understand the occurrence of PFAS in Ohio drinking water.
Ohio and states nationwide are faced with challenges related to PFAS, which have been manufactured and used for years in everyday items such as nonstick cookware, water-resistant clothing and personal care products.
In addition, the ESC will serve as the territory lead and coordinate the 2021 Ohio Teacher of the Year recognition program for the SBOE District 1 territory. Nomination and submissions will be available online this year, which greatly increased program participation last year. Nominations are open through April 3, applications are due June 12, and each district makes a selection by July 26.
The state board of education then selects a state winner from all the district selections for the 2020 Ohio Teacher of the Year, to be named in the fall of 2020. The state winner has the opportunity to advance to the national level.
In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignation of Kristine Dobbelaere, director of curriculum, instruction and professional development, effective July 31.
Employed through classified limited contracts were Debra Campbell, Jenna Flores and Alexandra Trivelas. Also hired were a van driver and substitute paraprofessionals and teachers.
In other business, the board:
• heard OSBA liaison updates.
• heard a report sharing local events coordinated by ESC consultants including the Williams County spelling bee and quiz leagues.
• learned the communication system at the IEC has been installed and the staff will be trained on the new system soon.
• approved agreements with TSA Consulting Group Inc., Anthony Wayne School District, Defiance City Schools, Edgerton Local Schools and Wauseon Exempted Village Schools.
• discussed calendar year 2019 financial disclosure statements.
• heard a building maintenance technician vacancy update.
• discussed the 2020-21 salary schedule.
