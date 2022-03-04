CECIL — The shoulder of an eroded bank near here on U.S. 24 has been closed for some time while a repair is scheduled to be put out for bid in a few months.
The erosion is located in the westbound lanes of U.S. 24, between U.S. 127 and Paulding County Road 115, on a railroad overpass just east of Cecil.
A portion of the guardrail there has been removed following erosion on the north slope. The guardrail section has been replaced by orange barrels.
According to Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1 Public Information Officer Cheri Newton, project plans are expected to be filed this month while the work will be put out for bid on June 16. Thus, ODOT officials are estimating that construction will not begin until Aug. 1.
"Originally, the project was scheduled for fiscal year 2024, but due to the rapid growth of the slide, it was moved up to be constructed later this year," Newton stated.
The embankment will be excavated before a flatter slope is created, she explained. A shaft wall also will be added to stabilize the slope along with drainage.
The remedy will be similar to what was undertaken last year on Defiance's South Jefferson Avenue, just south of the Auglaize River, to address bank erosion.
Previously, ODOT contracted for the repair of an eroding slope on U.S. 24 over Paulding County Road 105 near Cecil that was completed last year.
A project to repair two eroding slopes on the Krouse Road overpass on U.S. 24, just west of Defiance, is scheduled for 2025, according to Newton.
