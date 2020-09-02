ARCHBOLD — The Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees met in regular session on Aug. 28 on the Archbold campus, swearing in a new board member. Ron Ernsberger, representing Henry County, was officially sworn in as the newest member of the board. His term runs through June 9, 2026.
Ernsberger has worked in the plastics industry, founding Vision Molded Plastics in Napoleon, which he sold in 1997. From there, he started 20/20 Custom Molded Plastics on a greenfield site in Holiday City. 20/20 currently employs nearly 500 people, and it is recognized as a leader in the plastics industry.
“The people in Williams County and Henry County, when we were starting our businesses from scratch, bent over backwards to help us,” said Ernsberger. “I look at (serving on the board of trustees) as a way to give back,” Ernsberger said.
NSCC President Dr. Michael Thomson added, “We welcome trustee Ron Ernsberger to the NSCC Board of Trustees. Ron has long served the community and we are appreciative of his service to northwest Ohio. Trustee Ernsberger has a strong manufacturing background which will help keep our programs current.”
Following an executive session, the board learned more about NSCC team sports — evMotorSports and eSports — their popularity, student participation and scholarships that will be available in those areas. The board also heard a presentation from Anna Thomas, who is leading a team on the NSCC website redesign.
In other action, the board:
• approved the promotions of James Drewes to vice president of workforce development, and Ashley Pere to director of grants development.
• approved the employment of Sarah Cesserino, administrative assistant in the advising center and student services; Logan Badenhop, technician, maintenance; Emily Riegsecker, faculty in nursing; and Amy Leitch, clinical teaching assistant in nursing.
• approved the title change for Sarah Stubblefield to project manager in grants development.
• okayed policy updates to the drug and alcohol policy and the non-discrimination/anti-harassment policy, and approved a new sexual misconduct policy.
