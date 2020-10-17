NAPOLEON — Henry County’s health commissioner has stepped down to take a new position in northeast Ohio, but his interim replacement has plenty of experience.
Commissioner Mark Adams’ last official day was Friday, as he has taken a job in Lorain County. The county’s deputy health commissioner, Joy Ermie, took over the leadership position Wednesday on an interim basis.
The county health department’s governing board plans to post the commissioner’s position in the future, according to board member Joel Miller.
In the meantime, Ermie, who has been with the health department since July 2014, will fill a job she also assumed temporarily for eight months in 2018, just before Adams arrived to become commissioner.
She told The Crescent-News Friday that “it is an honor” to serve as the interim commissioner, and when the position is posted, “I absolutely will apply, and look forward to the challenge. ... We’ve got a really great team here. Global pandemic or not, we’re going to continue to serve Henry County as best as we can.”
Ermie described the health department staff of approximately 30 persons as an “amazing team.”
A western Massachusetts native, Ermie, 45, has lived in northwest Ohio for 20 years and is a resident of Perrysburg with her husband, Pete, and three children, Grace, Luke and Seth.
“I’ve always had this passion for public health,” Ermie said, noting that when she moved to Ohio in 2000 she took a position with the American Red Cross.
While in Ohio, she also earned a master’s degree from the Northwest Consortium for Public Health — at the time a partnership between Bowling Green State University and the University of Toledo. Years before that, she graduated from the University of Rochester in Rochester, N.Y, with an undergraduate degree in biology and public health.
Miller said Ermie is “infinitely qualified, so we’re happy to have someone like her around.”
As for the health department generally, Henry County Commissioner Glenn Miller commented that “we’re very confident in their abilities. They’re very talented and they know how to do their jobs.”
