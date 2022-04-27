Defiance County's land bank discussed EPA approval of an environmental covenant on the former SK Hand Tool Corp. property allowing the cleanup process to proceed.
County Commissioner David Kern — who chaired the land bank board's monthly meeting Tuesday afternoon — noted that EPA has approved a report on soil samplings at the site south of Hopkins Street in Richland Township. This will allow a remediation contract to be put out for bid.
According to Kern, environmental remediation is needed on the south part of the property along the railroad tracks. Concrete will be removed later, he said, but "I don't think they found any bad spots there."
The land bank is working with Matt Wagner of Tetra Tech, an environmental remediation firm, for cleanup management. The county has received an Ohio EPA grant for this purpose.
The property is owned by the land bank which originally had reached a deal with an Ohio company (Warrior Excavating) to remove the old factory and take possession of the land thereafter. Although the company took down the old factory, the land bank later paid Warrior $40,000 to take possession of the property and relinquish its involvement with the site.
"So that's moving forward, so that's a good sign," said Kern.
The property was abandoned a number of years ago when SK Hand Tool Corp. declared bankruptcy. Warrior Excavating reached agreement to clean up the property and the factory in 2020, long after it became overgrown with vegetation and the buildings began deteriorating.
In other business Tuesday, the board:
• agreed to accept a bid of $10,000 from John Hahn for a lot the land bank owns on Defiance's Ralston Avenue. The land bank had set a minimum price of $6,500. The land bank also owns two vacant lots of Parkview Drive, but received no bids on those.
• approved the treasurer's report showing a balance of $99,079.54.
