A road project planned south of Defiance with shredded tires is a go with a related OK from EPA, according to one county official.
Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter informed county commissioners during their Monday meeting that EPA approval finally arrived for the storage of shredded tires to build up 1,500 feet of Power Dam Road, south of Bowman Road. The project will raise a low area of Power Dam near the Auglaize River.
EPA approval allows the storage of shredded tires for the project at the county landfill on Canal Road.
Henry County’s waste transfer station — formerly a county landfill near Malinta — already has begun bringing in shredded tires to Defiance County’s landfill, according to Schlatter. Henry County has a tire shredder to process unwanted tires.
Schlatter’s office has secured a $150,000 grant for the Power Dam build-up project which will be matched by $150,000 in county funds.
Once the road is built up, a larger stretch of Power Dam Road will be paved, relying on a $325,000 Ohio Public Works Commission grant and a likewise amount of county money.
Schlatter told commissioners that the projects will be bid next spring with a possible completion deadline in June.
In another matter, he attended a public hearing commissioners held Monday on the repeal of the county’s access management plan.
Approved in 2006, the plan was designed to limit driveways on public highways, especially close to the Defiance city limits. However, according to Schlatter, the need is not apparent as most are now up to federal standards.
Even so, his office still will issue driveway permits and inform property owners of proper sizes for driveway piping and culverts to ensure proper drainage.
Commissioners will convene a second public hearing on Thursday before making a decision.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• opened bids on the installation of an air purification system at the PATH Center, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance, with Austin Serna of Maumee Valley Planning Organization. The only bidder was Stark’s Plumbing and Heating, Bryan, at $5,922, just above the engineer’s estimate ($5,800). Commissioners took the bid under advisement and will thereafter make a decision about awarding a contract.
• received a legal update from Russ Herman of the county prosecutor’s office.
