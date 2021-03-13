PAULDING — Following the announcement Monday, a purchase agreement has been reached between Paulding Exempted Village Schools and Paulding County Commissioners for the school district to purchase the Parc Lane Training Center building in Paulding for use as an alternative educational center, the parties involved have released a joint statement lauding the agreement.
Said Jim Stripe, Paulding County Board of Developmental Disabilities superintendent:
“The Paulding County Board of Developmental Disabilities (PCBDD) has agreed to work with the Paulding County Commissioners and the Paulding Exempted Village School District in the transfer of the Parc Lane Training Center building at 900 Fairgrounds Drive in Paulding. The board of DD has operated from that location since 1982. During that time, the facility has provided services and supports to families and individuals with developmental disabilities. As service and support deliveries have changed, the use of the building has also changed. Much of the building is used for administrative and case management services.
“The decision to work with the community in the transfer of the facility was the subject of much discussion. The board of DD made the decision after making certain that the transaction would not interfere with their mission and vision. The mission of the Board is ‘to promote the safety, wellness, and success of those we serve’ with a vision of ‘establishing a culture of community for all.
“With more services and supports taking place in the community the need for a building like Parc Lane is not as necessary. The board also relies on and funds agency and independent providers for the majority of services and supports throughout the community. Additionally, the board felt that it would benefit the community of Paulding, and would allow the board of DD to continue to provide those services that are important to the families and individuals they support.”
Said Ken Amstutz, Paulding Exempted Village Schools superintendent:
“With the purchase of the Parc Lane building, Paulding Exempted Village Schools has the vision to create an alternative educational setting with expanded opportunities for students in grades 6-12. As it stands today, 40-50 students from all Paulding County school districts will be served at the Parc Lane building, many of whom are currently attending out of the county.
“In addition to students in an alternative setting, approximately 30% of graduates are in need of additional training or education once they receive their diploma. We hope to bridge this gap by working with Northwest State Community College in providing appropriate training and post-secondary education in the community. The long-term goal will be to assist Paulding County in developing a quality workforce with a partnership between the schools, community and businesses.
“All school districts in Paulding County are included in its development as is the Paulding County Juvenile Court for the establishment of an assessment center. Also, Western Buckeye Educational Service Center is assessing the feasibility in using space to enhance their presence and commitment to Paulding County youth. Through the relationship that has been developed among many agencies to provide wrap-around services, we hope to be able to ensure the success of students throughout Paulding County. Without the cooperative effort of everyone involved, plus Paulding County Economic Development director, Tim Copsey, this project would not have been possible.”
Said Michael Wehrkamp, Paulding County Juvenile Court judge:
“The Paulding County Juvenile Court is also a partner in the project. The building will house the county’s first community-based youth assessment and evening reporting center, made possible through a grant from the Ohio Department of Youth Services. The goal of the center is to allow youth to be served in the least restrictive setting and give the community the ability to intervene earlier when problem behaviors arise, all while ensuring public safety.
“When a child is referred to the center from a school or law enforcement agency, staff will administer a series of evidence-based assessments and screenings on the child to determine the needs of the child and his or her family and the most appropriate intervention, ranging from secure detention to weekly appointments with staff.
“The assessment center will serve as a one-stop shop to identify issues and barriers children are facing, linking them and their families with community partners and resources they need before the problems become more serious. Locating the assessment center in this building makes good sense because it will allow multiple community partners to come together in one place to help our youth. This partnership will be transformational for Paulding County, and we are excited to be a part of it.”
Said Matt Kibler, Job and Family Services workforce training coordinator at Northwest State Community College:
“We are very excited about the opportunity to further our work with Paulding High School. Alongside OhioMeansJobs — Defiance & Paulding Counties, we are already making an impact with students at the high school. Ultimately, the objective is to provide the local business community with quality, homegrown talent to meet the workforce needs, and we believe this is another great opportunity for collaboration in Paulding County.”
