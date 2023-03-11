As her title suggests, the City of Defiance’s stormwater coordinator has had an interest in manythings environmental for some time.
Reflecting this passion, Jennifer English also is editor of the “Land to Lake” magazine that is inserted in today’s The Crescent-News.
English started her professional journey after graduating from Fairview High School in 1993 and going to school at Bowling Green State University (BGSU) where she earned a bachelor of liberal studies with a focus on Environmental Studies.
“I studied environmental policy, environmental studies. I always tell people I studied nature and culture ... so I took a lot of the humanities like psychology, physiology, American culture studies,” English said.
After graduating from BGSU in May 1997, English packed up and left for Pittsburgh, Pa., in August 1997, working in a health food store.
“I worked my way from an entry level position to the point where I was the manager and I realized this is not something I want to do for a career,” English said.
After realizing that she wanted more education, English started attending Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania.
While there she worked on a program called “Urban Foodworks” that consisted of green building design, urban agriculture/permaculture, agroecology and sustainability. English took a liking to sustainable agriculture and conservation.
“They (Pittsburgh) had kind of created a revitalization around the rivers, parks and things like that. So those are things that I noticed and I took away from my time living in Pittsburgh,” she said.
After a couple years of studies, English then received her masters of science degree in Sustainability from Slippery Rock in 2006.
After 12 years in Pittsburgh, English saw an ad that was calling out for a municipal separate storm sewer system (MS4) coordinator position in Defiance County.
According to the winter 2023 Land to Lake magazine, “MS4 is defined as a publicly-owned system used soley for conveying storm water, including storm drains, catch basins, curbs, gutters, ditches and manmade channels. The MS4 conveys water directly into surface water, such as rivers and streams.”
January 2009 English was hired on to the Defiance County Soil and Water Conservation District team as the MS4 coordinator.
“I worked at the conservation district for five years. Then in 2014 I started working basically the same job description, doing the same job,” English said.
In 2014 English started working for the City of Defiance, but was now a city employee instead of a county employee.
Her job has changed a bit in more recent times.
“It has changed a lot, I still coordinate the EPA program. The reason that the position was created was to do the EPA MS4 program ... . I’ve worked hard to try to encourage people here like ‘Let’s use green infrastructure, trees are the answer.’ I always say I’m the tree hugger in the engineer’s office. So over time it was clear that unless we had extra money to do green infrastructure that’s one of the ways that I was successful at getting people to incorporate green infrastructure which is now in a lot of our projects,” she said.
When English started working with the city she and a couple colleagues created the Land to Lake magazine with the first edition being published in the autumn of 2014.
“The Land to Lake magazine was created to do public outreach and to encourage public participation, which are required by the Ohio EPA, as part of the MS4 program,” English said.
The magazine is funded by the City of Defiance. One edition a year is printed and a quarterly report is sent to email subscribers.
Land to Lake magazines have content that ranges from information about trees and trails nearby to heavier topics such as the Defiance Research Alliance, which is included in the winter 2023 edition of Land to Lake.
The Defiance Research Alliance is a partnership between the City of Defiance and Defiance College.
According to Land to Lake: “This partnership will focus on achieving the overarching goals of examining excess nutrients in the upper Maumee watershed, enhancing education for secondary and college students, and conducting research focused on real world solutions.”
English is the project coordinator for the Defiance Research Alliance along with Dr. Sabrina Brown of Defiance College as project director and Katelyn Smith as a freshwater research technician.
“The city has been actively working to protect the Maumee River for years. This new partnership gives us even more opportunities to protect our drinking water while engaging college and high school students in hands-on experiences in the watershed,” English said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.