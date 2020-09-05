Trisha Schlachter and her seventh-grade science students at Fairview Middle School will be participating in the BE E3 Smart energy efficiency program sponsored by North Western Electric Co-Op through the Ohio energy project. In addition to learning about energy efficiency, each student takes home a free kit that includes LED light bulbs, weather stripping, a doorsweep and more to help their families become more energy efficient. Here, Schlachter displays the snap circuit kits that were donated through the Ohio Energy Project for her electricity unit.
