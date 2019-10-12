GRANVILLE — All Ohio K-12 and college, technical or trade students are invited to participate in the 2019 Ohio Energy Awareness video contest.
Sponsored by the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program (OOGEEP), the competition gives students and teachers an opportunity to demonstrate their creativity and energy knowledge during National Energy Awareness Month.
Submissions may come from individual students or from classes grades K-12. In addition, college, technical or trade students may also submit videos. All participants have until Oct. 31 to submit a two- to three-minute video that demonstrates how everyday tasks rely on petroleum-based products.
“When you consider that over 6,000 products, many of which are items we all use every day, come from petroleum-based materials, students have a lot work with to create a compelling video,” said Rhonda Reda, OOGEEP executive director.
Each entry will be reviewed, and the top awards will be determined by OOGEEP representatives. A total of 26 winners will be selected from two categories: K-12 school/classroom submissions and college, technical or trade submissions.
Cash prizes will be distributed to both categories as follows: grand prize (1), $1,000; gold prizes (2), $500; silver prizes (4), $250; bronze prizes (4), $100 and honorable mentions (2), $25.
Students under the age of 18 must have a teacher of a classroom or club submit their video. Students over age 18 may submit their own video. All videos must be uploaded to jumpshare.com/i/oogeep or emailed to info@oogeep.org.
The contest ends Oct. 31 at 5 p.m. and contest details, rules and information about how students and teachers may enter are all available on the OOGEEP website, oogeep.org/industry-facts/energy-challenges/. Contest winners will be announced by January 2020.
