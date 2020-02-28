PAULDING — Options to remedy the issue of a needed increase in EMS coverage in Paulding County were considered at a Thursday evening committee meeting at the Black Swamp Nature Center.
At the last meeting of the committee, Paulding County Commissioner Tony Zartman asked Ronald Goedde from the Paulding County Hospital and Sheriff Jason Landers to put together cost estimates of the options of hospital-based personnel and public safety officers with EMT certifications, respectively.
It has been the general consensus at previous meetings that the crucial hours needing more manpower are from 6 a.m.-6 p.m. With that in mind, Landers’ preliminary figures included two deputies trained as public safety officers. They would cover Monday through Friday, with one shift from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. and the second from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. There would be automatic overtime to 12 hours if one of those called off.
Implementing the two positions would cost an estimated $123,000 for everything needed, including a vehicle. The annual cost is estimated at just under $180,000 using the highest pay rate and insurance figures.
The sheriff is not in favor of funding these positions with a tax levy.
“The thought of another tax scares me. The thought of three divisions all dependent on a tax levy freaks me out. It is only a matter of time until we go through a scenario like 2008,” said Landers.
He did give unofficial levy millage figures. At 0.5 mill, an estimated $241,000 would be raised; at 0.75 mills, $176,000 would be raised; and 1 mill would raise an estimated $400,000.
Landers said if a levy was considered, he would recommend the 0.5 mill or 0.75. Either would result in a responsible carryover amount with a five-year levy.
Goedde’s preliminary figures were based on 60 hours of full-time equivalence. He suggests one full-time and two part-time staffers. The full-time salary is estimated at $43,000, which could cover basic, advanced or paramedic levels. He estimated the purchase of a chase vehicle at $35,000. The annual total is estimated $130,000, 66% percent for personnel, and 33% gas and vehicle maintenance costs. The people hired could be based at the hospital or any of the six current EMS locations.
Goedde suggested a third option — having each entity involved to finance the $130,000 annually.
There are 11 villages and 12 townships in the county. There are service contracts between the townships without EMS and the current squads.
Zartman suggested a subcommittee meet to discuss financing options including how much each entity would contribute. Named to that committee were Tim Boss, Steve Wobler and Jay Klopfenstein.
The next meeting of the full committee will be March 12 at 6:30 p.m.
