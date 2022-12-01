WAUSEON — A change in employee vacation policy came up for discussion in Monday night’s meeting of Wauseon City Council.
Council member Sarah Heising reported on a recent committee meeting that considered updates to employee vacation policy.
“For employee retainment the committee is proposing that full-time employees can use one week of vacation after 90 days of employment, instead of one year,” explained Heising. “The maximum vacation time, which is five weeks, was at 25 years, which is retirement. The committee wants to change that to 15 years so employees can use it.” Heising specified that the policy would be for non-union employees.
Harold Stickley, council member, disagreed with the recommendation.
“The recommendation moves too many weeks ahead and leaves no room for further renegotiation,” said Stickley. He also voiced concerns about the police and fire department unions.
Mayor Kathy Huner explained that the city was in discussion with fire department union officials about vacation policy. The police union, according to Huner, is still in the middle of its contract.
Stickley clarified that he was concerned about “possible hard feelings” between union and non-union members. He also brought up a possibility of vacation time for part-time employees, which will be discussed at a future meeting.
Huner added that fairness is something the City of Wauseon is watching closely.
When it came to the vote, all members voted in the affirmative to these changes to the policy in the handbook:
• after 90 days — one week of vacation.
• after one year — one week vacation.
• after two years — two weeks vacation.
• after six years — three weeks vacation.
• after 10 years — four weeks vacation.
• after 15 years — five weeks vacation.
Legislation was then considered by the council with a first reading on a resolution adjusting the wage scale based on the consumer price index.
This resolution was made into law by setting aside the rules and adopting as emergency legislation. It becomes binding immediately upon the mayor’s signature.
A second reading was heard on a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter an agreement for indigent defense services in county court with Fulton County commissioners.
All members voted in the affirmative on the resolution. It continues through the process until a third reading and vote.
A final resolution was accepted, and upon Mayor Huner’s signature becomes law for the city. This resolution allows Huner to accept the lowest bid and enter into a contract for refuse franchise.
The council also swore in full-time firefighter in the Wauseon Fire Department, Chad Branum. His wife, Dani attended with him and his father, Don Nieman, pinned on his badge.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.