CECIL — For seven decades, the Rush family operated a restaurant near here that was hard to miss.
Location along what was once a busy highway artery between Fort Wayne and Toledo doubtlessly contributed to the familiarity, but so did its unique name — Vagabond Village — and certainly it’s offerings, among them Sunday and Thanksgiving buffets.
But the family — facing challenges in a post-COVID world amidst rising costs — decided this year that the time to close things down for the restaurant along Paulding County Road 424 (formerly U.S. 24) northeast of Cecil had come.
The restaurant served its last meal on Oct. 9, and is now up for auction on Nov. 21, when an Edgerton company will try to sell the property. An open house is planned from 4-6 p.m. Monday for interested buyers.
Owned by Dave and Illa Rush for many years, the restaurant has been managed for some time by their daughter, Lynette, and her husband, Steve.
Lynette’s grandparents had taken over the restaurant from the previous owners in 1950, with Dave and Illa eventually taking ownership later. But Dave is now 83 and Illa is 86 and, according to Lynette, “it’s time to retire.”
The economic environment was another factor. Like businesses everywhere, restaurants have had trouble finding and keeping employees, informed by the reduced hours and closures occurring everywhere for eating establishments.
Things were no different for Vagabond Village on the employee front. Ubiquitous inflation across the U.S. economy hasn’t helped matters.
Beardsley cited “the employee situation and the cost of products” as issues that contributed to the decision to retire from the business. It comes after a long history for Vagabond, so naturally many have been sad to see it close.
“We’ve had a lot of comments about closing ... especially for my parents,” she explained. “I mean that’s all they’ve done.”
Regulars doubtlessly will miss the restaurant for a variety of reasons, but some of the more popular things were the Thanksgiving buffet and the Sunday buffets, which were brought back after the COVID-19 situation had interrupted them.
“As long as a I can remember we’ve done the Sunday buffet,” Beardsley said. “We brought it back in maybe late 2020. The buffet was our busy day.”
COVID did have an impact on business, she related.
“It had dropped off since COVID,” she said. “COVID just changed everything.”
The restaurant’s establishment predates the Rush family’s acquisition, but it was always a truck stop-type restaurant, according to Beardsley. And why not?
Time was — not that long ago, in fact — that Vagabond was situated right next to one of northwest Ohio’s busiest thoroughfares traversed by lots and lots of trucks. The road became so busy, and such a vital link through the region, that it was made four lanes more than a decade ago.
That change significantly reduced traffic past the restaurant, but it didn’t hurt the business that much, Beardsley indicated. Thereafter, local customers seemed to increase.
“We were getting a lot of local response, more so than we did beforehand,” she said. “And we still had our regular truck drivers that knew where we were here, and they would still come over.”
After all, the new relocated, four-lane U.S. 24 is only about two miles south of the restaurant where an interchange at U.S. 127 — which briefly combines with County Road 24 and runs by Vagabond on its way south — was built.
Perhaps, those selling points will attract a buyer when the property goes up for auction. Beardsley indicated that the restaurant would be ready to go if someone wanted to reopen it quickly.
“All the (restaurant) equipment is going to go with the building,” she said.
In all, the property totals about 8.5 acres with a pole barn and house which had been rented out as a home. Above the restaurant are a number of rooms that are used for storage, according to Beardsley. And a former gas station is attached as well, although the fuel tanks have been removed.
