NAPOLEON — A long-time employee’s resignation due to retirement was accepted during Thursday’s meeting of the Henry County Board of Developmental Disabilities (HOPE Services).
Developmental specialist Dawn McBride will retire effective Nov. 1 after 37 years of service.
Currently the board has two full-time developmental specialist positions, though discussion was had at the meeting on making one of those positions part-time, to better align staffing to current client demand.
The board also discussed contracting with the Northwest Ohio Waiver Administration Council (NOWAC) to serve as the board’s business manager of record. The Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities (DoDD) requires all county boards to either employ, or contract for, a business manager. The board’s long-term plan is for a current employee in the fiscal department to obtain the required certification and assume the role.
The board still has one vacancy, and superintendent Steve Tucker told board members that there has been some interest, but potential candidates did not meet eligibility requirements, for example, residing in the county.
Also discussed was the transferral of supported employment operations to Triangular Processing Inc. effective Sept. 1. The board is now in compliance with a DoDD and Medicaid mandate to no longer provide both case-management services and direct services to individuals. Tucker noted that Henry County historically has had one of the top-performing community employment programs in the state, and said the board will assist in whatever way possible to ensure that success continues.
In other business, the board:
• heard that the policy review committee to review a proposed employee tuition reimbursement plan. A motion to approve the plan was tabled by the board July 25 to allow more time for review.
• explored alternate board meeting dates and times, to avoid conflicts with current board members’ schedules.
• heard a preliminary update on the board’s 2020 health insurance plan.
• heard that the Ohio Association of County Boards’ winter conference will be held Dec. 4-6 in Columbus.
• reviewed the results of the fiscal year 2019 service coordination grant. Grant funds totaled $93,741, and the contract management fee was $3,413. Expenditures for program services were $100,749. From July 1, 2018, through June 30, 2019, 87 people received early intervention services — a 17% increase over the prior grant year.
• approved July and August financial reports.
• adjusted the 2019 budget to account for the payout of sick and vacation time following employee retirement.
• approved the purchase of five laptop computers, including associated software and licenses, not to exceed $12,000.
• recognized Bob Kieffer for 24 years of service, and Christina Clark for two years of service.
• met in executive session to discuss matters required to be kept confidential.
