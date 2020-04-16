An employee of a Defiance pharmacy sustained burns during a fire there Wednesday afternoon.
The Defiance Fire Department was called at 4:31 p.m. to a reported fire at Okuley’s Pharmacy, 1201 E. Second St. Upon arrival, said Defiance Fire Chief Bill Wilkins, crews found smoke coming from the first floor of the pharmacy. The fire was contained to the basement of the building.
Providing mutual aid were Highland Township and Noble Township fire crews, while South Richland Fire Department was on standby.
An employee working in the basement reportedly suffered burns to the arms and face, according to scanner traffic. The victim was taken by EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital where a condition update was unavailable.
Wilkins relayed that fire crews made entry into the basement where the fire originated and extinguished it. Wilkins confirmed that there were buckets of “product” in the basement, particularly methanol.
Smoke damage was sustained throughout the main floor of the pharmacy. No damage estimate was available.
Defiance police shut down East Second Street, rerouting traffic, as firefighters handled the scene. A hydrant at East Second Street and Biede Avenue was used, with fire hoses running across East Second Street.
Wilkins noted that the Ohio Fire Marshal’s office is expected to be on the scene this morning to begin the investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.