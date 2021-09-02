Gary Love loved athletics, he was a member of the varsity basketball, baseball and track teams at Tinora High School, graduating in 1965.
A son to Tommy and Pauline Love, and a big brother to his two siblings, Terry and Cindy, he had a full life working on the family farm and at a local factory.
Love entered Army military service on Sept. 6, 1966, and after his training stateside, left for Vietnam on April 4, 1967.
He was wounded on July 26, 1967, and received the Purple Heart Medal for wounds received in combat, and after recovering, he returned to active duty.
George Nichols is a native of Walland, Tenn., who has a love for hot rods, in fact, the louder the better. He was working for General Motors in Illinois when he was called to the Army and was trained as a combat medic.
On Aug. 28, 1967, a hot, tropical day, Nichols was sitting on the armored vehicle that Love was driving down a dirt road in Vietnam.
Their mission was to protect a convoy of supply trucks and troops. Military service draws many people together that might never have met otherwise and some of those bonds last a lifetime.
The two soldiers were talking and sharing the anise candy that Love’s mom shipped to him from the states when a flash of intense heat and light ripped their whole world apart.
A 500-pound bomb, buried in the road exploded, leaving a sizable crater and totally destroying the armored carrier. Nichols was thrown off the vehicle, was gravely wounded, and had to be evacuated by helicopter.
Love, unfortunately, was killed instantly.
Love’s baby sister, Cindy, was 9-years-old when the doorbell rang at her home. She came downstairs to see who it was, before her mother opened the door to a uniformed soldier. The young girl heard him inform her mother, Pauline, that her son, Gary, had been killed in action.
Cindy did not stay long enough to hear any other information, she turned and ran back upstairs and sobbed her heart out in her room. She would later find out that the vehicle Gary was in had hit a landmine and she can still describe details of the funeral.
Nichols, meanwhile, came home a changed man. He had seen so much pain and loss during his time in the jungle. Nichols said: “My heart yearns for those guys — the people I had to leave behind.”
Nichols has made it a mission to visit the graves of the men he served with. It is so important to him to know they rest easy in a peaceful place. George first came to Defiance in October 2006 on a golden day when the fall skies were a bold shade of blue and the corn was a deep yellow.
He met Tanya Brunner of the Defiance County Veteran’s Office and she and her husband, Add, took George and his wife, Vivian, to a small cemetery at the corner of Nagel and Domersville roads, overlooked by the St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. It is here, where Love is buried, alongside his parents, who died in 2006.
When Nichols was pointed to the granite marker of his friend, he walked over and put his hand on the stone and asked: “How you doin’ buddy?” The longing in his voice produced tears in the on-lookers. Nichols looked out across the cemetery as though seeing the bombing scene unfold in front of him before he told the whole story of what happened that day in 1967.
But what Nichols was not prepared to do at this 2006 visit, was to meet the brother and sister of the man whose death he had witnessed. He told Brunner: “I just can’t bear the raw pain I see in their eyes.”
Over the years, Nichols has been able to share his grief with other Vietnam veterans, and their mentorship and counseling has helped to deal with the trauma of war. On July 17, 2021, he once again returned to Defiance to pay his respects, but this time, he met Gary’s little sister, Cindy Love Copley, a meeting facilitated by Brunner.
When Copley and her husband, James, arrived at the coffee shop in Defiance, Nichols stood up to greet her, and for a frozen moment they stood apart from each other and tears gathered in their respective eyes. Then Copley stepped into the hug of Nichol’s arms and she told him how thankful she was to meet him.
After spending time together, the group visited Love’s grave at St. Mark’s graveyard. In that group was the last man to see him alive, and the sister who has never forgotten a lost brother.
Said Copley: “It was hard meeting George and at the same time, it was nice. It was hard hearing Gary was the only one killed, but comforting to know he didn’t suffer.”
When asked what wisdom Copley had to share with others, she said: “Hold your family members close and your faith closer. You don’t know how long you actually have with them. Things can change in a split second. God is the only one that knows how long we are on this earth. He has a plan for us, we just have to believe.”
Added Copley: “Everyone grieves in their own way. There is no right or wrong way. There is no set time for grief.”
Copley acknowledged her brother would want her to live life to its fullest and to enjoy her time on earth. She believes that God will call her home one day and she will be with her beloved family again.
After the meeting in the cemetery, Nichols and his wife headed home to Tennessee and Copley and her husband headed home to Chillicothe.
