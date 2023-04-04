PAULDING — With recent storm damage this weekend the Paulding Village Council talked about shelters and the emergency warning system in the village.
President Randy Daeger said he had to make a phone call in order to be informed about storm shelters in the village.
“I was watching TV about storm shelters and I thought, ‘I don’t know where we have a shelter if there is a storm,’” Daeger said, referring to shelters residents could go if they were displaced from storm damage. “So I called the mayor and asked, ‘Where do we go?’”
Mayor Greg White said he, too, had to make a phone call to be sure.
“I knew we had shelters, but I couldn’t remember exactly where to go,” said White. “I called Ed Bohn (Paulding County EMA director), who was in a meeting ... . When he got back with me, he said that there were two shelters in the village. The first one is the extension building at the fairgrounds and the second is the Nazarene Church. ... Ed said that he has all of the cots and blankets and everything, and it would take about three to four hours to set up.”
Council Member Dave Burtch asked about a shelter to go to when an active tornado was in the village.
“So, what would someone do if they didn’t have a basement the sirens went off?” he asked. “Where would they go? Do we have a tornado shelter?”
White responded: “I always say that if you know a neighbor doesn’t have a basement, reach out to them. But other than that, I am not sure we have a tornado shelter.”
Burtch responded that one area church is doing some renovations and have made updates to become an emergency shelter.
White also reported that the not all of the tornado sirens operated properly.
“Ed Bohn (EMA Director for Paulding County) said that the siren on Emerald Road didn’t work,” said White. “Ed has made some phone calls to get them fixed.”
Also discussed at the meeting was the departure of Village Solicitor Harvey Hyman and the putting forth of a motion to hire a new solicitor.
“As you already know, I will be taking a new position as the juvenile and probate judge,” said Hyman. “That means that I can no longer be the solicitor. I have been in conversation with Shane Lee and he has said he would be able to be the solicitor for the village.”
Council voted unanimously to hire Lee, a Paulding attorney. Since Hyman’s last day is April 11, Lee’s employment is effective April 12.
“I will do everything I can to help Shane get up to speed,” added Hyman. “I am working hard to get everything wrapped up and in order for him. It has been a privilege and an honor to work for you.”
Finance Director Cheryl Halter said that she had finished the USDA report and had already submitted it before the deadline. This report is needed from the village for loan procurements.
Halter also said that the Ohio insurance has been updated for the village with a $1,392 increase from last year. This year’s cost, according to the report, is $56,618.
“Jason (Vance, village administrator) added more to the insurance than we had on last year,” said Halter. “That, and revaluation of the village property, along with inflation, are the reasons for the increase.”
Vance responded: “The village had some equipment that had not been updated for a few years and the cost to replace had changed a lot. Also, the streetlights out near McDonald’s are not insured. If a semi takes one of them out, they would cost a lot to replace.”
Halter added: “I told them (Ohio insurance) that we would have to revisit the costs with the council. For now, I told them, we would pay the $56,618 and then update later.”
In other news, the council:
• passed, by suspending procedural rules, a resolution to purchase salt through the Ohio Department of Transportation. This is an annual purchase and needs to be done before the next meeting, thus the need to suspend the rules.
• heard a report from the committee-of-the-whole about solar development for the water treatment plant. Dillon Warden from Midstates Energy Solutions, Bluffton, met with the committee and promised to get more info for the council.
• moved a safety committee meeting from Thursday to April 12 at 4:30 p.m.
• was reminded that the ordinance and building/grounds committees would meet consecutively, starting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
