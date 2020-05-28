FORT JENNINGS — Law enforcement and emergency personnel worked throughout Wednesday to search for a missing 5-year-old autistic Putnam County boy.
At 3:09 p.m., the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office received a call about the missing boy from 21862 Putnam County Road S, in the vicinity of the Auglaize River near Fort Jennings.
Isaac Schroeder is the son of Sarah and Austin Schroeder. His mother has posted on Facebook that Isaac was reported missing Wednesday afternoon. He was wearing only his underwear at the time.
According to scanner traffic, emergency personnel responded, including the sheriff’s office, and fire crews from Fort Jennings, Continental, Kalida and Allen County’s Delphos and American Township. Bluffton’s Life Flight also was called to the scene, in addition to a search of the area by a drone. Personnel in rescue boats searched the river into the evening.
The Auglaize River was searched in the area of County Road 20-P, between roads S and T, and north near the bridge at U.S. 224.
At approximately 6 p.m., search dogs from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources arrived in the county to assist.
Equipment and manpower from Hancock County also arrived at approximately 7 p.m. Lights from Paulding County EMA were set up to assist in the search throughout the evening.
The search resumed Thursday morning, with volunteers being utilized.
According to the Fort Jennings Volunteer Fire Department post on Facebook Wednesday evening, "We would like to thank everyone helping with our search tonight, this is truly a community effort. With that, we ask everyone to please stay away from the river and wooded areas as it is getting dark. Please help each other to be accountable so no one gets lost or injured."
A search was organized this morning at Fort Jennings Park. Those wishing to volunteer were asked to meet at 7 a.m. at the Rec Club.
