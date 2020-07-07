PAULDING — Paulding Village Council met Monday evening, taking emergency action on three ordinances.
Legislation on three ordinances was introduced and passed as an emergency: to increase the monthly fee for village water users for payment of debt service; to increase the monthly fee for village sewer users for payment of debt service; and to increase appropriations for current expenses and other expenditures of the village during the year ending Dec. 31 and declaring an emergency.
Council learned from the finance director that income tax revenues were down approximately $116,600 from last year. The village is at approximately 43% of the total income tax revenue for the year.
Administrator Dale Goebel reported that the village can start turning off delinquent water accounts to approximately 100 residents. To avoid getting shut off, payment is expected by July 20.
In other business, the board:
• heard about the girls softball league.
• heard about turning right on a red light at Perry and Williams streets from the street committee.
• opted to close an east-west alley between Summit and Copeland streets to through traffic.
• heard a liquor license report on availability.
• was informed that Antwerp Boy Scout Troop 143 completed community service at the park.
• set a street committee meeting for July 14 and a rezoning committee public hearing for Thursday.
