PAULDING — Paulding Village Council heard readings on three ordinances during Monday evening’s regularly-scheduled meeting.
Ordinance 1615-21, an emergency ordinance, amended an increase of appropriations for current expenses and other expenditures of the village during the remainder of 2021. The ordinance also declared an emergency so that funds could be appropriated to pay the auditors fees.
Legislation was also introduced for an update of the solid waste management plan for the Joint Solid Waste District of Defiance, Fulton, Paulding and Williams counties.
Mayor Greg White explained that the four counties already collaborate in waste management; Resolution 1370-21 recognizes and approves this joint effort.
The council held a second reading of ordinance 1614-21, concerning the rezoning of four lots next to Paulding County Exempted Village Schools.
A third, and final reading of ordinance 1611-21, an ordinance prohibiting through traffic in the east-west alley located in the block contained within North Coupland, West Perry, North Summit and West Jackson streets was also held.
The ordinance was adopted.
Zoe McMaster, finance director for the village, asked if council would move forward with approval of refinancing of the USDA loan for the water plant. Currently, the rates for loans have fallen, and refinancing would make payments lower and reduce the amount of time for payment, McMaster explained.
There was more information to come concerning community assistance.
McMaster also explained that refinancing would mean a $1,500 fee before new rates would be disclosed.
McMaster also reported that insurance renewal was due.
According to officials, insurance rates have increased this year, one reason was due to an increase of vehicles used by the village. Finally, in her report she spoke of the increase in office costs due to increases in software and other necessities.
In other business, the council:
• heard a report from the joint salary and allowance/recreation committee concerning the condition of the pool, and a possible opening date that met COVID-19 guidelines. The committee also set a meeting for March 16 to assess any repairs to the pool.
• heard a report from the utility department.{div}• heard a report from the ordinance committee.
• heard from Village Administrator Jason Vance about the hiring of two employees: Eric Dohoney, to the Water Treatment Plant; and Michael Reyes, to the Utility Street Department.
• set meetings for the Ordinance Committee on Wednesday, at 4:45 p.m.; a meeting for the soccer field set for Monday at 4:30 p.m., with Tim Robinson and Jeremy Dasher; and Monday at 4:30 p.m.
• heard from village resident Thomas Carlisle, who raised a concern about damage to homes and property due to cats. The village solicitor was given the task of looking into the possibility of an ordinance for the concern.
• heard of the possibility to make downtown Paulding an historical district. The process has just begun, but a consultant has helped with the process. Now the community has to do months of historical research on all of the downtown buildings. The meeting ended with the council going into executive session
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.