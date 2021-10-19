PAULDING — At 6:30 p.m., Mayor Greg White brought the Paulding Village Council into session for their regular meeting Monday night.
At the top of the agenda was an ordinance to amend and increase appropriations for current expenses for the village. Cheryl Halter, finance director, said that the increases were needed for “personnel wages, a design fee for water and a $2,000 line-item transfer to pay for legal services.”
Because of the urgency for the issue, the council voted to suspend the rules and made the legislation an emergency and the measure was unanimously adopted.
Halter then reported to council she was working with Jason Vance, Village Administrator, to finish up projects and get finances in line for the end of the year. She indicated that there had been several increases in cost for supplies due to shortage and demand, and that items such as chemicals at the water department, and office supplies such as envelopes were increasingly difficult to obtain or were more costly.
Halter also indicated that the emergency legislation that had been passed would help with the supplies as well as some police department funds.
The other hot-button issue at the meeting was brought up by local resident, Jayson Dangler who indicated that he had purchased a lot between First Federal and Marco’s Pizza. He said he had spoken with Tim Copsey, Paulding County Economic Director, about development of the lot. He asked the council, “Will the moratorium on new construction be extended to my property?”
The moratorium Dangler referred to is an ordinance that the village enacted earlier in 2021 on, “new commercial buildings in the central business district.”
Dan Workman, council member, responded by saying, “If the business you want can go in an existing building, we want them used.” Dangler appeared to agree that exploring options whether existing buildings or new construction should be left open, but that he was amenable to Workman’s answer.
Dangler added, “Would you stop my project if I don’t want an existing building?”
Council member Dave Burtsch spoke up, “This is not just about downtown buildings, but the central business district. It includes the areas like the strip malls ... but I couldn’t make a decision one way or the other without a business proposal.”
Harvey Hyman, the solicitor for the village explained that the process of starting a new business goes through the planning commission, which then makes its recommendations to the council.
Dangler then asked, “What is the goal of the moratorium? What do you want to achieve with it?” To which Workman replied, “To make sure to look at the existing buildings first before planning to build.”
Barb Rife added, “We have lots of empty buildings ... we don’t need another one if the business doesn’t make a go.”
Dangler asked, “What progress have you seen because of the moratorium?” To this question Mayor White said, “Yes, we have seen progress with some of the new businesses now.” Dangler insisted on whether council would put a stop to his own business and Hyman said that the ordinance was made by council and could be lifted or amended by council.
During Dangler’s exchange, he mentioned a few times that he had heard from many people about council not allowing a new Dollar General store in town. Finally, Hyman corrected the misconception and said that any new business proposals must go through the process. To his knowledge, no Dollar General had gone through that process.
In the end, the mayor said that Dangler had to put together a proposal and submit if for approval to the planning commission, following the plan that Hyman had laid out.
In other business, the council:
• set a Utility Committee meeting for Tuesday (today) at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the Gasser Road project.
• set a joint meeting with Salary and Recreation for Oct. 26 at 5 p.m. to discuss pool wages.
• announced Trick-or-Treat is Oct. 30 from 5-7 p.m.
• heard from Jason Vance that leaf pick up will be Mondays and Thursdays starting Oct. 25, and leaves must be bagged.
The council went into executive session to discuss some financial matters that Vance and White indicated they needed to discuss. When they returned from executive session, the council adjourned.
