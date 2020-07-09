Supporting Defiance County and improving the lives of those we serve is the mission of the Defiance Area Foundation. Anne Murray (left), president of the Defiance Area Foundation, is pictured with Carrie Wetstein, United Way executive director, discussing a grant of $15,000 to the United Way of Defiance County to the United Way COVID-19 Emergency Fund. This fund is to assist with basic (food, shelter, medical and utilities) or greatest need help for families in Defiance County. To date $55,200 has been distributed back out to agencies to help the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.