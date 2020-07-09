Emergency fund
Photo courtesy of DAF

Supporting Defiance County and improving the lives of those we serve is the mission of the Defiance Area Foundation. Anne Murray (left), president of the Defiance Area Foundation, is pictured with Carrie Wetstein, United Way executive director, discussing a grant of $15,000 to the United Way of Defiance County to the United Way COVID-19 Emergency Fund. This fund is to assist with basic (food, shelter, medical and utilities) or greatest need help for families in Defiance County. To date $55,200 has been distributed back out to agencies to help the community.

Load comments