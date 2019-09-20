JEWELL — On Saturday, an exercise organized by Local Emergency Planning Committee and Defiance County Emergency Management Agency personnel will be held at the Jewell Grain Co. from 9 a.m.-noon.
Medical, law enforcement, fire and rescue personnel and volunteers from 15 area agencies will participate.
The exercises involve scenarios in which participants must respond to a make-believe emergency situation. All involved devote themselves to the situation as though it were a real emergency, giving everyone the opportunity to see how they perform and to judge strengths and weaknesses throughout.
According to EMA deputy director Patty Ehlinger, these exercises take place regularly and sometimes take a year and a half to prepare.
While the scenario could range from anything from a fire which has gone out of control to a situation involving Hazmat, everything for this exercise is being kept under wraps until Saturday. “The players won’t know (specifics) until they get there,” Ehlinger said.
Exercises, she added, can fall into one of three categories. A tabletop exercise involves participants sitting at a table working the scenarios out, while a functional exercise would have some working at a tabletop, while others would be involved in the actual process.
The third option, which will be enacted Saturday, is a full-scale exercise, with everyone involved planning and working on the situation.
While many involved will be at the scene, Defiance’s ProMedica and Mercy hospitals also will participate, with volunteers acting as “patients” being removed from the area and transported to the two facilities for treatment.
After the exercise is completed, all of the participants will have the chance to determine their strengths and weaknesses during the emergency. The meeting, said Ehlinger, is not meant to criticize any department or individual, but is done to “discuss what went well and what could have gone better.”
Participants for Saturday’s full-scale exercise will be Jewell Grain, Jewell Volunteer Fire Department, Highland Township Volunteer Fire Department, Noble Township Volunteer Fire Department, South Richland Volunteer Fire Department, Tiffin Township Volunteer Fire Department, Defiance ProMedica Regional Hospital, Mercy Defiance Hospital, Defiance post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, amateur radio, government officials, Defiance County Emergency Management Agency, Red Cross volunteers, Medical Resources Corps volunteers and Community Emergency Response Team volunteers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.