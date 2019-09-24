JEWELL — An emergency exercise involving 15 different agencies was held at the Jewell Grain Co. from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
The exercise was organized by the Local Emergency Planning Committee and Defiance County Emergency Management Agency personnel. EMA director Julie Rittenhouse believed the end result went quite well.
The exercise involved a make-believe emergency situation (in this case, an exploded grain silo and leakage of hazardous material) which participants respond to as if it were the real thing.
“We had a great turnout,” said Rittenhouse, who said that close to 100 participants were involved in the exercise. “We met each one of the points of the objective.”
The exercise dealt with the areas of notification and warning, sheltering, traffic control, hospital services, EMS, population protective actions and communication.
One area with which Rittenhouse was exceptionally pleased was the teamwork by all involved. “The (way the) different departments worked together was exceptional,” she said.
The exercise strove to be as authentic as possible, with smoke coming from the silo following the “explosion” and the release of a fluorescent green liquid into the parking lot in order to simulate the chemical spill. A number of volunteers in white outfits represented the injured, who were taken for “treatment” at hospitals in Defiance.
Rittenhouse said that in the last three years, agencies have taken part in three different types of exercises. A tabletop exercise involved participants working the scenarios out at a table, while a functional exercise had some working at a tabletop, while others would be involved in the actual “hands-on” activities.
With the full-scale exercise successfully enacted Saturday, next year could involve an exercise of choice. “The department heads would meet here to make some of the long-term decisions,” said Rittenhouse.
The EMA and LEPC now await concurrence from the state on how things went on Saturday; however, this likely will not occur for weeks.
“(The matter is) likely to go to the State Emergency Response Commission,” said Rittenhouse, who added that organization meets during the second week of the month.
Taking part in Saturday’s exercise were Jewell Grain, Jewell Volunteer Fire Department, Highland Township Volunteer Fire Department, Noble Township Fire Department, South Richland Volunteer Fire Department, Tiffin Township Volunteer Fire Department, Defiance ProMedica Regional Hospital, Mercy Defiance Hospital, Defiance post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, amateur radio, government officials, Defiance County Emergency Management Agency, Red Cross volunteers, Medical Resources Corps volunteers and Community Emergency Rescue Team volunteers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.