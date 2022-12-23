According to the sheriff's offices of the surrounding counties travel in northwest Ohio is challenging and residents should stay home if at all possible.
Due to colder temps, snowfall and gusting winds road conditions are hazardous in the surrounding counties of Defiance, Henry, Fulton, Williams, Paulding and Putnam. These are the emergency declarations in the surrounding counties as of 11 a.m.:
• Defiance County — Level 1
• Henry County — Level 1
• Fulton County — Level 1
• Williams County — Level 1
• Paulding County — Level 2
• Putnam County — Level 3
A Level 1 emergency means that a travel advisory has been declared. Motorists should take caution when driving as road conditions are hazardous due to snow and ice.
Declaration of a Level 2 emergency is an advisory that snow and ice have made road conditions hazardous and that blowing and drifting snow is in the roadways. Only necessary travel should be undertaken. Motorists should stay home and allow the roads to be cleared.
Finally, a Level 3 emergency is the declaration of cessation of all non-emergency traffic. No one should be driving because conditions are extreme. Employees should contact employers before going in to work. Anyone traveling on the roads during a Level 3 emergency is subject to arrest.
