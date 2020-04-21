• Defiance County
Emergency assistance:
For anyone needing emergency assistance, contact Ravens Care, Defiance, at 419-782-4171 or by email at ravenscare@defnet.com. Ravens Care is conducting telephone interviews Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m.-noon.
Callers should have their bill, income statement, prescription information or appointment need, if applicable, when they call.
