Emblem presentation

Four County Career Center’s specialized mechatronics and robotics technologies students presented emblems representing six military branches — the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines, Navy and Space Force — along with the United States, to the Defiance County commissioners. These emblems were programmed and produced on the plasma cutter by students in the lab. The emblems will be displayed at the Veterans and Senior Pavilion at the Defiance County Fairgrounds. Shown presenting the emblems are, from left: Defiance County commissioners Mick Pocratsky, Gary Plotts and Ryan Mack; with students, Matt Pace (Delta), Olivia Raynor (Napoleon), Carly Roth (Liberty Center) and Jake Clinger (Montpelier).
