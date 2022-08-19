PAULDING — Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn presented county commissioners here with his monthly report during a recent meeting.
Among the topics he addressed was fiscal year 2022-23 local emergency planning committee funds which total $14,568 for related projects.
Bohn indicated the he had planned to meet with a contractor to discuss the latest state requirements for the county's hazardous mitigation plan. After the Labor Day holiday, he plans to meet with officials from the county's villages "to discuss their needs," according to commissioners' meeting minutes.
Discussing the county's EMA training facility in Paulding, Bohn told commissioners that the municipalities of Bryan and Leipsic will be using the facility while Western Buckeye, LLC, will use it for a training conference.
Turning to another matter, Bohn noted that he sought $1,000 from the Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative in Paulding for the installation of three weather stations in the county. The request was nearly funded completely with the co-op providing $875.
He also informed commissioners that he will be seeking bids for a generator to be installed at the county's emergency operations center, located in the renovated McDonald Pike building.
In other business, commissioners:
• passed a resolution increasing the county's 2022 health department appropriations by $52,537.45.
• approved two resolutions supplementing or amending the 2022 county budget with an additional $5,493, including $5,275 for dog and kennel expenses.
