• Defiance County

Veterans breakfast:

The annual Defiance Elks Lodge 147 Veterans Breakfast will be held Sunday from 8-noon at the lodge, located at 1760 S. Jefferson Ave. The breakfast is available for a freewill donation, and proceeds will benefit veterans in local assisted living facilities during the Christmas season. The menu includes: ham and cheese scramble, Western scramble, ham, sausage, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, toast, donut holes, coffee, milk and orange juice. For those who can not attend, a donation can be made by check to: Defiance Elks Veteran Fund, P.O. Box 84, Defiance, OH 43512. Donations will be accepted through the end of November. Proceeds from last year's breakfast allowed 58 veterans to each receive a $50 gift card.

