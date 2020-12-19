Defiance Elks Lodge 147 continued its annual tradition of delivering gift cards to veterans residing in Defiance area assisted living facilities. This year, with donations from the Elks annual veterans breakfast and the lodge, Defiance Elks Lodge 147 delivered 58 gift cards to veterans totaling $2,900. Here, Jim Tingle, Elks representative, hands Danita Tyrrell, director of activities at SKLD Defiance, gift cards for veterans at the facility.
Elks Lodge 147 donates Christmas gift cards
Tim McDonough
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.