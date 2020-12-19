Elks gift cards for vets

Defiance Elks Lodge 147 continued its annual tradition of delivering gift cards to veterans residing in Defiance area assisted living facilities. This year, with donations from the Elks annual veterans breakfast and the lodge, Defiance Elks Lodge 147 delivered 58 gift cards to veterans totaling $2,900. Here, Jim Tingle, Elks representative hands Danita Tyrrell, director of activities at SKLD Defiance, gift cards for veterans at the facility.

 Photo courtesy of Elks Lodge #147

Defiance Elks Lodge 147 continued its annual tradition of delivering gift cards to veterans residing in Defiance area assisted living facilities. This year, with donations from the Elks annual veterans breakfast and the lodge, Defiance Elks Lodge 147 delivered 58 gift cards to veterans totaling $2,900. Here, Jim Tingle, Elks representative, hands Danita Tyrrell, director of activities at SKLD Defiance, gift cards for veterans at the facility.

Load comments