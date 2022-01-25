Elks to house of Ruth donation

The Defiance B.P.O.E. Lodge 147 recently donated $1000 to the Center for Child and Family Advocacy—House of Ruth. Pictured here accepting the donation from Guy Tettehorst, trustee of the Defiance Elks Lodge, is Roberta Mack of the Center for Child and Family Advocacy.

 Tim Reynolds/C-N Photo

The Defiance B.P.O.E. Lodge 147 recently donated $1000 to the Center for Child and Family Advocacy—House of Ruth. Pictured here accepting the donation from Guy Tettenhorst, trustee of the Defiance Elks Lodge, is Roberta Mack of the Center for Child and Family Advocacy.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments