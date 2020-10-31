The second performance of the 2020-21 Young Audience Series features “The Magic of Eli.” The show will take place at 7 p.m. Nov. 7, at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance. Masks are required for this performance.
This event is free, but tickets are required. Due to COVID-19, the Stroede Center has limited seating to allow for social distancing. Advance tickets will help staff avoid disappointing and turning attendees away at the door. Tickets can be found on the Defiance Community Cultural Council (DCCC) Facebook page or obtained by emailing dccc@defiancearts.org.
Eli is one of magic’s hottest rising stars and the most decorated young magician working in the United States today. He represents the second generation in his all magic family. Eli’s variety magic show is a blend of youthful energy with a style that recalls the golden age of magic.
The Young Audience Series is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Defiance, Defiance Public Library System, Friends of the Library and Robyn Small. The Young Audience Series is a presentation of the DCCC.
DCCC will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation. As guidelines are changing almost weekly, DCCC will update the public on upcoming events through its website, Facebook facebookcom/defiancearts, and its upcoming events newsletter. You can sign up for the newsletter on the DCCC website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.