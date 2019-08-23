Elementary donations
Photo courtesy of Kingsbury Place

Kingsbury Place delivered supplies to Defiance Elementary School this week that its residents, families and staff donated to help those in need for the school year. They also delivered fresh baked cookies for all the staff. Present for the distribution were Karen Oskey (left), community relations manager, Kingsbury Place; Chris Bartley (center), life enrichment coordinator; and Renee Wank, Defiance elementary guidance counselor.

Load comments