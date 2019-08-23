Elementary donations

Kingsbury Place delivered supplies to Defiance Elementary School this week that its residents, families and staff donated to help those in need for the school year. They also delivered fresh baked cookies for all the staff. Present for the distribution were Karen Oskey (left), community relations manager, Kingsbury Place; Chris Bartley (center), life enrichment coordinator; and Renee Wank, Defiance elementary guidance counselor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.