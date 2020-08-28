Defiance County Board of Elections officials reviewed the absentee ballot voting process with county commissioners during the latter's regular Thursday meeting.
Commissioners hope to reduce confusion concerning the Nov. 3 election as voter groups are now sending information to voters. This includes ballot applications that are being accepted by county election boards which process them.
"As commissioners, we've all received questions from people in the community about the proper process and what is expected from them (voters) with absentee voting, and there seems to be some confusion," explained Commissioner Ryan Mack when asked during an interview about the purpose of Thursday's discussion. "Our goal is just to make sure people are getting their information straight from the board on elections on how they're supposed to be doing it."
Board of Elections Director Tonya Wichman and Deputy Director Kim Smith noted that the Ohio Secretary of State's Office will be sending out applications for absentee ballots in early September. However, voters need not wait for these to arrive, and may use the applications being sent by voter groups, Wichman noted during an interview Thursday with The Crescent-News.
"Right now there are a lot of voter groups ... sending out absentee applications," she said, noting they look like they come from the board of elections. Although they do not, the board of elections is accepting them, she explained. "They are valid."
In fact, with the Nov. 3 expected to be a busy one and coronavirus still a big concern for many, board of elections officials are encouraging voters to return their absentee ballot applications as soon as possible. This will ensure that ballots are sent out as soon as early voting begins on Oct. 6 — when elections boards are allowed to start sending them, according to Wichman.
"We are encouraging people to get their applications early, so they are part of the first mailing," she said. "We try to get them in the system on the same day (we receive them). We are hoping for a turnaround of 24-48 hours to get them sent out."
Many people already have been sending in their applications, which must contain four essential things — the voter's name, birth date, address and one form of personal identification, such as a driver's license or ID card. These will be checked and verified by the board of elections, which will send out absentee ballots after Oct. 6.
Wichman told The Crescent-News that 1,397 absentee ballot applications have been received for the November general election, compared to 61 at this time four years ago. This does not seem too surprising to Wichman, who said "every county is expecting a lot more (absentee ballots) than we have ever had."
Defiance County voters can request an application in a variety of ways:
• calling the board of elections (419-782-2906 or 419-782-8543) during business hours (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday).
• visiting the state website (www.voteohio.gov).
• emailing the board of elections (defiance@ohiosos.gov).
• visiting the Defiance County Board of Elections website (www.defiance.boe.ohio.gov).
Voters can vote in-person at the board of elections during specified days and times from Oct. 6-Nov. 2, or they can drop their ballots into a dropbox just outside the board of elections office at Defiance County East, 1300 E. Second St. But they must be received by 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3, the scheduled time for the polls to close on Election Day.
Absentee ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Nov. 2. Those with a valid postmark must be received by the board of elections by Nov. 13 to be counted.
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• signed documents with Auditor Jill Little and Treasurer Vickie Myers for $83,940 in bonds needed for the completed Stuckman Ditch improvement project.
• received a monthly update from Ron Cereghin, the county's maintenance supervisor.
